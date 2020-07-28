Over the past couple of days, Instagram feeds have been taken over by black and white pictures of women. This is the ‘Black and White Challenge,’ a global trend that's now reached India and was seemingly started as a way for women to show their support to other women.
Nobody is sure how the trend began, but according to reports, the trend was seen soon after US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke up against the behaviour of fellow Representative Ted Yoho, who accosted her on the steps leading to the Capitol and made sexist remarks against her. Alexandria’s speech in the House where she spoke up of his behaviour may have sparked the trend.
Almost all posts have the hashtag #ChallengeAccepted, and #WomenSupportingWomen. The hashtag #ChallengeAccepted has been used over 30 lakh times at the time of writing, while #WomenSupportingWomen has over 60 lakh posts. Most captions in these posts contain the hashtags and a small message for women, and nominating other women to also post monochrome pictures of themselves. The trend is that someone has to nominate you first, but there is no hard and fast rule.
Several international and Indian celebrities have taken part in the challenge, including Khloe Kardashian, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Aniston, Shilpa Shetty, Karishma Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Dia Mirza, Samantha Akkineni, and Parvathy have all shared black and white pictures of themselves.
Here are a few pictures:
#ChallengeAccepted: We’re living in times where we now realise the importance of lifting each other up instead of pulling someone down. We are gradually acknowledging the truth that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed to any of us. So, all we have is ‘today’... and we have each other. Let’s join forces together and make each day better for everyone around us. Support our women tribe through the worst times, lend a helping hand (if possible) when you see another woman juggling too many things, and appreciate the efforts one has put in even if they didn’t succeed. We’re all in this together. “Uplift, don’t belittle”~ Thank you, @kanikasanger, for making me a part of this wonderful tribe that personifies #strength. . . . . . #WomenInspiringWomen #WomenEmpowerment
Challenge Accepted. Strong women uplift each other @anaitashroffadajania @sophiechoudry @roo_cha @ruchinarain @benafd @maliniagarwal @nikitasanyal @malzkhan @nimratofficial @farahkhanali @deepshikhadeshmukh @thebignightdxb @tarasharmasaluja @maliniagarwal @nikigangwani @rudranic #WomenSupportingWomen #WomenInspiringWomen by @avigowariker
Thank you to all the brilliant and beautiful women in my life who sent the most uplifting messages today. Truth be told, I don’t really understand this #challengeaccepted thing…but who doesn't love good reason to support women! Soooo…. challenge accepted! ⠀ ⠀ And while I have you here, maybe the best way we can support other women is to REGISTER TO VOTE for the issues that affect women. Encourage all your friends, girlfriends, sisters, moms, daughters to do the same. The election is right around the corner, and we need to look out for each other AND love each other!
This is the latest in the string of social media ‘challenges’ that have gone viral in the past. A more recent one saw social media feeds being taken over by ‘black boxes’, as users uploaded a single black box to express solidarity with the protests in the USA over the killing of George Floyd. While experts say such challenges don’t really show on-ground change, it can be seen as a good way to spread awareness and express feelings.