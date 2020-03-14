What Amazon, Twitter, Wipro and other companies are doing to cope with COVID-19

Multiple companies have offered employees the option to work from home, or have put restrictions on travel.

news Coronavirus

Amazon became the latest in a list of companies recommending employees to work from home, as coronavirus continues to spread with 85 active cases in India. On Friday, Amazon India informed employees to work from home if they can till the end of the month.

“We continue to work closely with public and private medical experts to ensure we are taking the right precautions as the situation continues to evolve. As a result, we are now recommending that all of our employees globally who are able to work from home, do so through the end of March,” an Amazon India spokesperson told TNM.

In an email to employees, Amazon stated that it was recommending that all employees who work in a role that can be done from home, do so till the end of March. “Every team is different and not all work may be conducive to working from home, so please talk with your manager and your team to establish expectations on working remotely,” the company said.

This comes a day after Flipkart gave young parents the option to work from home, due to schools being closed by the government as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

The Karnataka government on Friday also asked IT and biotech employees to work from home for a week. "In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, we are requesting all IT and biotech employees to work from home for a week," said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, following a high level meeting with health officials.

On Thursday, Twitter put all of its employees, globally, on a mandatory work-from-home. In addition, Twitter said that it would be paying their contractors, vendors and hourly workers who can’t work from home, reimbursement for additional daycare expenses incurred by parents and reimbursement towards setting up a home office.

On March 4, software giant Wipro announced that it suspended employee travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau. The company also said that any employee who has travelled to an affected place in China in the last few days has been advised to work from home for 14 days before resuming work in office. "We have advised our employees to be vigilant, especially those based in China and those who have visited the country recently," said Wipro.

“We have enabled work-from-home in the affected regions to minimise the risk of others getting infected,” the company told the Economic Times.

HCL Technologies also said earlier this month that it has invoked an epidemic contingency plan in the impacted geographies and is providing full support to employees, wherever possible.

One of Google’s employees in Bengaluru tested positive for coronavirus, and employees in that office were asked to work from home on Friday. Colleagues of the patient who were in close contact with the employee were asked to quarantine themselves and monitor their health.

BloombergQuint reported that Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Industries, ITC Ltd and others have put restrictions on travel.

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath tweeted on Thursday that to reduce the chance of any virus spreading, all employees were told to work from home. “For smooth business continuity, the safety of our employees, and to reduce the chance of any virus spreading due to working in large groups at our offices, we're executing mandatory work from home for our entire team of ~1200,” he tweeted.

On Friday, an Infosys employee from an office in Bengaluru was said to have come in contact with someone suspected to have coronavirus; the company evacuated the building as a precautionary measure.