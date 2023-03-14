West Bengal govt has no right to appoint or reappoint university VCs, says Calcutta HC

The division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj ruled for the dismissal of VCs already appointed or reappointed by the state government.

news Court

In a major setback to the West Bengal government, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, March 14, ruled that the state has no right to appoint or reappoint Vice Chancellors (VC) in state-run universities. The division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj also ruled for the dismissal of VCs already appointed or reappointed by the state government.

In December 2022, the then state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had raised objections about the appointment of VCs in 24 state universities, including the University of Calcutta, Jadavpur University, and Presidency University. Also last year, an individual Anupam Bera filed a public interest litigation (PIL) at the division bench of Chief Justice Srivastava and Justice Bharadwaj on the matter, alleging that the state government gave appointments or re-appointments to VCs of these 24 state universities without following the prescribed norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The entire debate concerned the formation of search committees for appointment of VCs. As per UGC norms, the search committee has to be constituted with one UGC representative, one from the state university concerned, and one nominated by the Governor.

This practice of formation of the search committee was followed in West Bengal as well until 2014, when the then state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee amended the rules regarding the constitution of the search committee, replacing the UGC representative with a state-government representative. Partha Chatterjee is currently in judicial custody due to his alleged involvement in the multi-crore teachers' recruitment.

The VCs appointed by search committees without a UGC representative have been challenged in several courts. With education being in the concurrent list as per the Indian constitution, if any state act on this subject goes against any central act in the same matter, then the latter will prevail.

Expressing satisfaction with Tuesday's order, the petitioner's counsel Sushmita Saha Dutta said that it is clear that the state government illegally appointed VCs.