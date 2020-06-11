Welspun India forays into health and hygiene segment, launches masks, wipes, PPE

Textiles firm Welspun aims to manufacture 250,000 masks per day including 3 ply surgical masks, reusable masks and N95 respirators.

Home textiles firm Welspun India Limited, has announced its foray into the health and hygiene category with the launch of ‘Welspun Health’.

Welspun Health will offer an array of hygiene products for medical professionals, institutional use as well as personal care products ranging from masks, wipes, medical gowns, disposable linen, coveralls, hand sanitising wipes, surface disinfectant wipes and other relevant lifestyle products.

In the emerging ‘new normal’ world, it has become critical to focus on safety, health and hygiene. This has resulted in a significant shift in consumer behaviour and a rise in demand for both personal, industrial, and institutional sanitation solutions. In a bid to address this, Welspun has augmented its technical textiles capabilities to manufacture high-quality personal protection equipment (PPE).

As a part of its offerings, the company will manufacture 250,000 masks per day including 3 ply surgical mask, reusable mask and N95 respirators. The company says it is in the advanced stage of offering customisation and branding options from a continuous print on medium to registered logos on masks.

Welspun says it is also producing 10,000 disposable coverall suits per day made from soft-lightweight fabric with taped seams. The coveralls made with pre-approved fabric medium, are in government approved laboratories and are undergoing secondary product certification and approvals under ASTM 1670 standards. The company is also making washable medical gowns from soft lightweight fabric for protection.

Catering to everyday needs, Welspun is manufacturing a variety of disposable wipes like hand sanitising, surface disinfectant wipes, dry wipes and kitchen wipes made for personal and institutional use.

Welspun says that it is conducting advanced tests in its in-house laboratory, including tests for bacterial filtration efficiency, particle filtration efficiency, synthetic blood penetration factor, flammability tester and respirator resistance.

Commenting on the launch, Dipali Goenka, CEO and Joint MD, Welspun India Limited said, “Guided by our core ethos of ‘people ahead of everything,’ we continue to develop innovative solutions under ‘Welspun Health’ that will help address the surging needs of the world due to the pandemic. As we combat the increasing spread of COVID-19, consumers have adopted a lifestyle centred on health, safety and hygiene. Catering to the ever-evolving customer as well as institutional needs, we have used our existing competence and enhanced our capabilities to introduce a wide range of certified, advanced Health & Hygiene products. With this launch, we are hopeful to fill an existing gap in the health and hygiene segment.”

Through ‘Welspun Health’, the company aims to cater to pharmaceutical companies and e-tailers along with marking a presence on the shelves of general trade and modern trade across geographies.