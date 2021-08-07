'Welcome to the club': Abhinav Bindra pens note to Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra is the first ever Indian to win an individual gold medal in Olympics for India at an athletics event.

news Tokyo Olympics

Within minutes of Neeraj Chopra becoming the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold in athletics at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games, fellow gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Saturday wrote a congratulatory note. The note which Bindra shared on Twitter said, “Many congratulations on becoming India’s second Olympic gold medalist. To win a gold at the grandest sporting event in the world, which is held once every four years, is in itself so improbable that less than 3% of 11,707 athletes competing in Tokyo will end up with one. Add it to the weight of expectations from an extremely proud nation starved of Olympic success, and your achievement becomes even more memorable.”

Abhinav Bindra had won gold in shooting at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 10m air rifle event, becoming India’s first individual gold medallist. Continuing his note, Bindra said, “Javelin throw might not be the most followed sporting discipline in India but your historic achievement has brought it to the limelight, capturing the imagination of billions watching at home. The impact your victory will create on promoting your sport amongst the country’s youth is immeasurable," adding "Also, welcome to the club. It is not the most happening of places yet and needs more members, but I feel your entry is going to pave the way for many more deserving athletes.”

Not only Bindra, there was an instant outpour of messages congratulating Chopra on winning the gold medal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold.

History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

President Ramnath Kovind said, “Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra!Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations!.”

There were other luminaries too, across fields who congratulated Neeraj on giving India's its second ever individual gold medal at the Olympics.