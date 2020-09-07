There is moderate risk of a flash flood over some watersheds of north Kerala and adjoining coastal Karnataka subdivisions, reports the Indian Meteorological Department. The guidance issued by the IMD is valid till 1 pm on September 8. There has also been warning of a thunderstorm with lightening, likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from September 7 to 9, and over Lakshadweep islands on September 7 and 8.

While the district rainfall forecast for September 7 contains three orange warnings (meaning be alert) for heavy to very heavy rainfall, there are four orange warnings for September 8. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Malappuram are predicted to have heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Fishermen in the Kerala coast from Pozhiyoor to Kasargod have been advised not to venture out into the sea since 'squally weather with wind speed reaching 50 to 60 km/hour is likely to prevail along and off the coast'. Kerala Chief Minister warned on a Facebook post that fisher folk should be careful about their tools and boats as high tides are expected in the coastal areas.

On Sunday - September 6 - the IMD released a special weather bulletin, concerning the formation of a low pressure area over south east and adjoining east central Arabian Sea. "The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to move slightly northwards during next 48 hours and weaken thereafter," says the bulletin.

Southern districts of the state received moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday. Thiruvananthapuram, particularly has been warned of water logging and flooding in low lying areas and river banks, and uprooting of trees that may cause damage to power sector. Moderate rainfall was also predicted in Ernakulam. Heavy rain was also reported in the northern part of the state during the afternoon. Low lying areas witnessed water logging.

The IMD has warned that the rain will continue till September 17.