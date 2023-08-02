Weather office warns of soaring temperature in TN's coastal districts for next four days

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday, August 1 warned of soaring temperatures in northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu for the next four days. The mercury level is expected to increase by 2 to 4 degrees in the next four days, the RMC said.

P Senthamaraikannan, Director, Area Cyclone Centre, RMC in a statement said: "The low-pressure area formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into deep depression that has changed the wind flow pattern and weakened the wind in the lower peninsular. It has led to a decrease in moisture level and no cloud formation. This would lead to the maximum level to elevate than normal, especially over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram for the next four to five days."

A few districts like Madurai, Karur, Salem and Vellore might also witness an increase in the maximum temperature. They are likely to record around 38 degree Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius. However, Western Ghat areas are likely to receive showers under the influence of a system formed over the sea.

The system is likely to move west northwards across Gangetic West Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours.

"From next week, the rainfall activity might begin for the north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu if the wind flow pattern changes, and will lead to a decrease in the mercury level," Kannan said