Weak and in pain, a rare disease is taking their son’s life. They need help.

Can you imagine finding out that your 3 year old son suffers from this extremely rare, extremely terrifying disease? That’s what happened to Ammar’s parents.

‘Mucopolysaccharidosis’. A disease so rare, doctors estimate it only affects 1 in 200,000 to 300,000 people. A disease so troubling that severely affected individuals don’t live past late childhood or adolescence.

Anybody who knows Ammar will tell you he’s the cutest, sweetest child. Earlier, his smiles would light up their world. Now, every time he smiles, his mother wonders “How many more of these will I get?”.

The first clue that something was still wrong came when his parents noticed that the bone in his chest was protruding abnormally. Doctors took a look but couldn’t find anything wrong. That should have been the end of it but a few weeks later, they noticed he had lost a lot of weight.

Ammar’s parents went to a different doctor this time. They ran new tests. Everything was coming up normal but it was painfully clear that something was definitely wrong.

More doctors were called in, more tests were run. They were determined to figure it out. They hated the wait but they had a sick feeling in the pit of their stomach that if they didn’t wait, they would regret it.

“I’m terribly sorry to tell you that Ammar has been diagnosed with a very rare disease - ‘Mucopolysaccharidosis type IV’.”

For most people, a diagnosis is often when their heart breaks. For Ammar’s parents, it was the long list of effects that broke them. Children diagnosed with this disease suffer from a deformed skeleton, with the possibility of loss of vision and hearing, trouble breathing and eventual paralysis. Ammar’s mother felt her heart rate spike and before she knew it, she had fainted.

When she came to her senses, her first thought was “Can we save Ammar?”. She begged the doctors to tell her what they could do.

“Ammar’s best option is a bone marrow transplant. We’ll look for a match and as soon as we find out, I recommend we go ahead and perform the transplant. It’s an expensive procedure but it’s really your son’s only option at this point.”

The doctor wasn’t exaggerating. The procedure will cost them Rs 30 lakh.

“The pain of finding out that Ammar will suffer before he eventually dies is indescribable. I feel like my heart has physically broken in two. I’ve lost all will to eat or sleep. The only reason I’m still going is because he needs me. Allah, if you’re going to take my baby, take me too.”

Ammar’s father works at a tiny tea stall and makes around Rs 5,000 a month. During the pandemic, that number dropped to 0. They’ve been relying on the generosity of their neighbours and family to keep them going so far. But Rs 30 lakh is an impossible amount, even for those better off than them.

Like their son, they don’t have many options. Ammar’s parents are pleading with anyone who will listen to help them by donating so they can afford the transplant. Please, find it in your hearts to help. Every bit will only be used for this treatment. They can’t save their son without your help - or a miracle.

