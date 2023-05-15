‘We’re harassed everyday’: Women at Perumbakkam resettlement site recount safety issues

Several female residents of the Perumbakkam resettlement site told TNM that they are hesitant to file complaints because they fear being targeted by men or their friends from other blocks.

Cecelia (name changed), a 28-year-old single mother who is a domestic worker, takes a bus back home at 9:30 pm every day. Although the bus drops her 500 meters away from the resettlement site in Chengalpattu’s Perumbakkam where she resides, she makes a detour. In an attempt to avoid walking down dark and dingy streets that lead to her residence, she prefers a well-lit main road, adding two extra kilometres to her daily walk. As she nears the resettlement site she quickens her pace, trying to remain unaffected by the catcalling along the way, and climbs a flight of stairs as fast as she can to avoid the men who sit around and use drugs. Despite reaching home safely, Cecelia’s anxiety continues on most days because random men often knock incessantly at her door all night.

Cecelia’s family is among the 18,500 families who were forced to relocate to Perumbakkam, in the fringes of Chennai city, as part of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development (TNUHD) programme and the Chennai River Restoration Trust’s projects, among others.

A 2016 report outlining the living conditions of the children and women residing in Perumbakkam compiled by the Information and Resource Center for Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) highlighted several safety concerns. “There were instances where men who were undressed knocked on doors at midnight,” the report said. Despite multiple individual and collective petitions being filed with the Grievance Redressal Committee in July 2016, such problems continue to threaten the security of women and children at the resettlement site.

Following inaction, IRCDUC published a second report in January this year, post which a police station became functional. While a few new streetlights were installed, IRCDUC’s women-led team in May, through a mapping project, identified close to 20 dark spots (places with inadequate lighting) and 10 red zones (unsafe zones/crime-prone areas) in resettlement sites of old and new Perumbakkam. Hence, the report details the need for streetlights and high mast lamps in dark spots, along with increased police patrolling in the red zones.



One of the 20 dark spots in Perumbakkam resettelement site.