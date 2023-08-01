We procure ghee only through e-tenders, says Tirumala temple board

TTD's Executive Officer, Dharma Reddy, asserted that there is no truth in the allegations and clarified the temple's procurement process.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the governing body of Tirumala Venkateswara temple, has refuted claims that it is preventing the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) from supplying ghee under the brand name Nandini. TTD's Executive Officer, Dharma Reddy, asserted that there is no truth in the allegations and clarified the temple's procurement process.

According to Dharma Reddy, TTD procures all required items, including ghee, through an e-tender process by inviting eligible suppliers from across India. The tender is awarded to the supplier quoting the lowest rate. The names of participants in the e-tender are unknown until it is opened, ensuring a fair and transparent selection.

The response came after KMF President Bheema Naik stated that the federation opted to bypass the tender process because it could not provide ghee at a competitive rate. KMF's Managing Director, Jagadish, explained that their ghee rate is fixed, but the e-procurement system awards the tender to the supplier quoting the lowest rate, which might not align with KMF's fixed price.

Jagadish added that KMF informed TTD that it could supply ghee at its fixed rate, but TTD declined to accept it, leading to the impasse.

TTD emphasised that it has been procuring ghee from KMF for the past 20 years, and the process is conducted through e-tendering, adhering to government guidelines. As a government organisation, TTD follows the tender conditions and procedures, awarding the contract to the lowest bidder.

Notably, Nandini ghee from KMF has been traditionally used in making the famous Tirupati laddus at the temple.

