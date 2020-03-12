WE HUB, India’s first state-led incubator to foster and promote women entrepreneurship to start up, scale up and accelerate with global market access, on Wednesday announced that it has brought on board a leading set of corporates, incubators and academic institutions to scale up the startups from the second cohort of its incubation program.

The incubation program will have Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Garage, Zoho, incubators like a-IDEA NAARM, Atal Incubation Centre- Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB), Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM), 50K Ventures, UN India Business Forum (UNIBF), US-India Business Council (USIBC) and Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad (IIT-H) as partners. The call for applications is open and will close on March 16, 2020. Interested startups can apply here. The focus sectors are FMCG, Manufacturing, Healthtech, Fintech, Edtech and E-commerce.

WE HUB has designed these partnerships such that each of the startups from its incubation program gets access to technical advice, product development and market access to scale up its business. The exclusively designed 12-month incubation program of WE HUB is based on a targeted approach to provide women entrepreneurs with need-based intervention models.

Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE HUB said, “The key ethos of WE HUB is collaborations. We are ensuring that we create an ecosystem which comprises partners from corporates, academia etc. We are doing this so any Women Entrepreneur who walks into WE HUB has access to the entire ecosystem.”

AWS and Zoho will be providing the incubated startups with free $5000 cloud credits and one year’s free access to Zoho One, respectively. Services like these will enable the startups to increase productivity by selecting the best business applications required for each of their businesses. The new cohort will also be benefitted by Microsoft Garage that will provide makerspace and lab facilities to these entrepreneurs. They will get an opportunity to network and innovate alongside other women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields in advanced technologies like Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, which will equip them with the right technological skills for their startups.

WE HUB also enables its incubatee startups in securing funding opportunities with the support from leading venture funds and forums like UNIBF and 50K Ventures. They will connect women entrepreneurs in the new cohort to potential investors through investor consortium knowledge by round table meetings, individual meetings and workshops, which will enable them to grow and scale up their businesses.

Reena Dayal, Director of Microsoft Garage India said, “Microsoft Garage has been working on extensive programs that support and enable women entrepreneurs, with focus laid on Sustainability and Women in STEM. It's great to see WE HUB starting its second Cohort in the Incubation Program. We are looking forward to mentoring a fantastic Cohort.”

WE HUB, being a sector-agnostic incubator, actively works with other incubators to provide hands-on experience, guidance and mentorship from industry veterans to its incubated startups. WE HUB will enable the new cohort to receive the services offered by a-IDEA NAARM by running a co-incubation program with them. a-IDEA NAARM will be sector-specific in connecting the relevant incubated startups with agri-research institutes from across the country for developing their technology or products.