‘We have not decided’: JD(S) distances itself from Tanveer’s comments on alliance

Karnataka JD(S) president CM Ibrahim told reporters that Tanveer Ahmed was no longer a spokesperson for the party.

The Janata Dal (Secular) distanced itself from comments made by Tanveer Ahmed, a former spokesperson who said that the party had already decided who it will align with before the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections are announced on Saturday, May 13.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, Ahmed said, “We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the time is appropriate.”

However, Karnataka JD(S) president CM Ibrahim told reporters that Tanveer was no longer a spokesperson for the party. “We have not decided on an alliance with any party. Tanveer Ahmed is claiming that he is a party spokesperson and told the media that the decision on the alliance is made. Let me clarify that he is not with the JDS anymore, and his comments are baseless. We will wait for tomorrow's result,” Ibrahim said.

Following the statement, Tanveer Ahmed took to Twitter to announce that he has stepped down from the JD(S).

Thankyou for everything. I'll always be greatful for the party. I thank @hd_kumaraswamy @H_D_Devegowda and every single party leader and workers for the support. Ill accept the decision of @CMIbrahimOffic1 and step down as a spokesperson and remain as a foot soilder of the party. — Tanveer Ahmed (@TheTanveerAhmed) May 12, 2023

Sources in the JD(S) said Tanveer Ahmed was removed from the party’s list of spokespersons six months ago. “He was not appearing on shows or panels on behalf of the party until very recently. He is not associated with the party in any way,” a JD(S) representative said.

HD Kumaraswamy, who left for Singapore for a quick break, is expected to play a role on counting day after several exit polls predicted a hung Assembly in the Karnataka elections. He will return on the morning of May 13. BJP leader R Ashoka has said that the party will start an ‘operation’ with the high command’s guidance if the party does not win a majority.