Wayanad psychiatrist Dr Jostin Francis booked for allegedly abusing patient

"We are investigating and an arrest will be recorded soon,” Circle Inspector of the Kalpetta police station told TNM.

news Crime

A well-known psychiatrist and government doctor from Kerala has been booked by the police for allegedly misbehaving with a female patient in his private clinic in Wayanad. The Kalpetta police have registered a case against Dr Jostin Francis, who is renowned in the field of psychiatry and addiction treatment medicine. The doctor is also a familiar face on television.

The accused works as a consultant psychiatrist at the Government General Hospital in Wayanad. On Saturday, an 18-year-old woman, who consulted the doctor in his private clinic in Kalpetta, filed a complaint stating that the doctor had misbehaved with her during the consultation. Following this, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“We do not want to reveal too many details about the case, since it is sensitive in nature. However the accused is now out of town. We believe he is in Ernakulam, from where he hails. We are investigating and an arrest will be recorded soon,” Circle Inspector of the Kalpetta police station told TNM. The officer also said that charges under sexual abuse have been added. However, no offences which fall under IPC section 375 or 376 (rape) have been added.

In addition to working in the field of addiction treatment and adult psychiatric issues, Dr Jostin Francis is also a writer, academic, critic and Malayalam writer. He has appeared for interviews in several Malayalam and English media.

It is unclear whether the government hospital has terminated Dr Jostin’s services. Currently, the accused is outside of Wayanad district and is said to ‘have been on leave for a few days’, according to the hospital authorities.

“We have informed the General Hospital about the case. However, we are not sure if the authorities have taken any action in the issue yet,” the CI added.