Wayanad cops bust rave party, convict in Chandrasekharan murder case among those held

Kirmani Manoj, who is on parole, attended a party said to have been organised by gangster Kambalakkad Mohsin, where police also seized MDMA and ganja.

news Crime

Sixteen people, including a convict in a sensational political murder case in Kerala, were taken into custody by the Wayanad police on Monday night, January 10. The police busted a rave party in the district, where they had also seized drugs. Based on a tip-off, the police team, after raiding a few places, found a resort in Padinjarethara village in Wayanad, where 16 were found with narcotics including MDMA and ganja.

One of the detained is history-sheeter Kirmani Manoj, who was convicted by a court in connection with the murder of rebel CPI(M) leader TP Chandrasekharan in 2012. On Monday, Manoj had attended a dinner party organised by a gangster called Kambalakkad Mohsin as part of his wedding anniversary celebrations, while Manoj was on parole.

Chandrasekheran, who launched the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), was stabbed 51 times by assailants on May 4, 2012 when he was returning home on his motorcycle near Kozhikode. In connection with the case, the court had sentenced 11 people to life imprisonment, of which three persons were middle-level CPI(M) leaders. The murder had created huge waves in the political scenario of Kerala.

KK Rema, Chandrasekheranâ€™s wife, had won the 2021 Assembly polls with the support of the Congress-led UDF, from the Vadakara assembly constituency. Speaking to the media at the time, Rema had alleged that things have turned in favour of the accused after CM Pinarayi Vijayan took over.

"Both the government and the CPI(M) are supporting the accused. After the COVID-19 pandemic, just look how these accused have got the benefit of it and are out for nearly two years now. I often see one of the accused in the same case, presently out on parole, engaged in palliative care of the CPI(M) in our locality. We will see what can be done and we will take up the issue legally," she said.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)