Water quality of Hyderabad's Hussainsagar improves as city remains under lockdown

Authorities said that the improvement in water quality could be due to lack of human activities like boating, along with closure of all eateries around the lake.

Coronavirus Environment

The water quality of Hyderabad's famous lake Hussainsagar has improved thanks to the ongoing lockdown, authorities said on Monday.

The analysis of the data before lockdown and after lockdown shows improvement in water quality of the lake with respect to increase in Dissolved Oxygen (DO) and decrease trends of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD).

According to the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), the total coliform and faecal coliform is also showing decreasing trends before and during lockdown at all the eight locations.

The TSPCB said that the improvement in water quality could be due to lack of human activities like boating, along with closure of all eateries around the lake.

The picturesque lake, which divides the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, is one of the major recreation spots in the Telangana capital.

Stating that the state government took up remediation of the lake and the work started from March 3, the board said the improvement in the water quality might be also due to the ongoing activity of remediation.

The authorities monitor the lake every month to assess the water quality at nine locations in and around the lake.

The monitoring for the current month was carried out on April 10 and April 16. However, the sample from midstream, that is the Buddha statue, was not collected as there was no access to the location.

The analysis of data for four months (January to April 2020) shows that the DO has increased and BOD has decreased. With regard to the faecal coliform count, the same has shown decreasing trends from January to April 2020 at all the 8 locations.

Read:

NGT pulls up Telangana govt over pollution in Hyderabad's Hussainsagar, to form panel

Hussain Sagar Lakeâ€™s unofficial guard has helped save over 100 lives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad gets floating trash collectors to clean lakes, but will this solve pollution?