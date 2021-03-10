Water Metro construction: Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Kochi

Water supply will be disrupted in parts of Kadamakudy island cluster.

Water supply will be disrupted in parts of Kochi suburbs on March 11 and 12 due to the ongoing works of Water Metro, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), officials have stated. The water supply is to be disrupted in Valiya Kadamakudy, Cheriya Kadamakudy and Murikkal Island, all part of the Kadamakudy island cluster.

“Kochi Water Metro has initiated the construction activities of its terminals at Kadamakudy and Palliyamthuruth locations. The water supply pipelines crossing the proposed terminal buildings at Kadamakudy and Palliyam Thuruth are being rerouted. Hence the water supply from Palliyamthuruth water tank to Valiya Kadamakudy ,Cheriya Kadamakudy and Murikkal Island will be interrupted,” said the statement of KMRL.

The Rs 747 crore project is aimed for the creation of an energy efficient transportation system connecting various islands in the suburbs of Kochi city. It will connect places like Vypin, Willingdon Island, Edakochi, Kumbalam, Nettoor, Vyttila, Eloor, Kakkanad, Bolgatti and Mulavukad. As per the estimate, the Water Metro system will have 38 stations in 15 routes, covering a distance of 78.6 kilometres.

The inauguration of the first route of the project, Vyttila to Kakkanad, was done by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in February.

The construction of terminals at High Court, Vypin, Cheranalloor and Eloor had also commenced earlier. The tender procedures for the terminals at Bolgatty, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Kadamakudy, Paliam Thuruth, Cheranalloor, South Chittoor, Mulavukad North and Ernakulam Ferry were completed last year. Now, construction works have started in Kadamakudy and Paliam Thuruth.

The Water Metro terminals will resemble Kochi Metro stations. Ticketing facilities will be similar as is what is followed in Kochi Metro. The terminals and boats will also have facilities for persons with disabilities, to have hassle free commutation. Each boat can carry upto three wheelchairs at a time. Notably, the boat jetties will be constructed in such a way that they float on the water surface so that during high tide and low tide, boats can easily boarded without difficulty.

