Watch: Yuvan Shankar Raja and AR Ameen team up for a soulful Eid single

The Indie Islamic track ‘Tala Al Badru Alayna’ was released on the festival of Eid and marks the first collaboration between Yuvan and AR Ameen.

Flix Music

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has teamed up with award winning composer AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen for a new spiritual single titled ‘Tala Al Badru Alayna’ that was released on May 14, marking the festival of Eid. The song is sung by both Yuvan and Ameen, and has been composed by Yuvan. The song marks the first collaboration between the two of them. The lyrical video was unveiled on Friday. The Tamil song has lyrics by Zafroon Nizar.

The song was shared on YouTube by U1 Records, the music company which is run by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Sharing the song on Twitter, U1 Records wrote, “A Sweet Eid Surprise from ‘U1 RECORDS’, Presenting ‘Tala'a Al-Badru 'Alayna‘.” AR Ameen extended his gratitude to Yuvan for providing him with the opportunity to lend his voice for the track. “I would like to thank brother Yuvan from the bottom of my heart to have given me a chance to be a part of such a divine project, I pray that the Eid fills all of you with peace and happiness,” the tweet posted by Ameen read.

Yuvan too expressed his happiness in collaborating with Ameen. “Eid Mubarak to everyone. So happy to have worked on this track with @arrameen. Thank you for being a part brother really means a lot to me,” Yuvan’s tweet read.

Eid Mubarak to everyone. So happy to have worked on this track with @arrameen thank you for being a part brother really means a lot to me. https://t.co/Uxrf4Kyd1X May 14, 2021

I would like to thank brother Yuvan from the bottom of my heart to have given me a chance to be a part of such a divine project , I pray that the Eid fills all of you with peace and happiness ❤️ @thisisysr https://t.co/CS3YmPTKlz pic.twitter.com/OAfNC9bZgo — A.R.Ameen (@arrameen) May 14, 2021

Watch the lyrical video of ‘Tala Al Badru Alayna’ here:

Sudhir Viyas D was on board as the executive producer for the venture. The original Arabic lyrics used in the single is from the Arabic poem which goes by the same title. The poem ‘Tala al-Badu Alayna’ is believed to be the song sung by Ansar (the local inhabitants of Medina) to Prophet Mohammed upon his arrival at Medina.

The track’s composing, mixing and arranging has been done by Yuvan Shankar Raja. On the professional front, Yuvan has a number of projects in the pipeline including upcoming Tamil movies Valimai, Maanaadu and N aane Varuven, among others.