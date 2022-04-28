PARTNER

Watch that weight: Why obesity should be controlled for a healthy and safe pregnancy

With folksy wisdom like â€˜youâ€™re eating for twoâ€™, most people still tend to play up the need for women to gain weight during pregnancy.

By Dr Madhavi Reddy

It is important for mothers to be to up their nutrition intake to ensure that the growing infant receives all the necessary nutrition. However, such advice can often be counterproductive, particularly in the case of obese women, for whom a nutritious diet has to be balanced with avoiding the complications brought on by the excess weight.

Why weight watching is important before and during pregnancy

Itâ€™s important to recognise that studies have found associations but not causal relationships between obesity and pregnancy. What this means in simple words is that most overweight or obese women are likely to have a typical pregnancies and deliveries and healthy babies.

However, the risks of complications do rise up significantly, growing greater with increases in weight. Being obese does affect the chances of both mothers and infants to develop several conditions arising from a suboptimal bodily environment for pregnancy and labour.

How increased body weight increases maternal risks

Pregnancy is a time of significant stress to the body. As the infant grows, it places numerous physical and physiological stresses on many organ systems of the motherâ€™s body. When the motherâ€™s body is already under stress from obesity, the stresses of pregnancy can create several complications:

Overweight and obese women are more likely to experience high blood pressure during pregnancy. In some cases, this increased blood pressure can lead to damage to organ systems such as the liver or kidneys, which is called pre-ecclampsia.

Another common complication for women is gestational diabetes. This refers to diabetes developing during the period of pregnancy. If untreated, gestational diabetes can lead to complications affecting the infant or the mother. According to studies, obese women are three times more likely to develop gestational diabetes than women in the normal weight range.

During pregnancy women can also sometimes suffer that can be life threatening if they end up in the lungs or heart.

Obesity also significantly raises the risk of miscarriages or stillbirths, maternal heart problems, and sleep apnoea. Obesity can also increase the risks associated with C-section births.

How increased maternal body weights increases infants risks

Not only does maternal obesity put the mother at risk, but it also significantly impacts the infant. First, maternal obesity results in a suboptimal growth environment for the infant. This can, in some cases, lead to complications such as neural tube defects, resulting in problems of the spine or brain.

Infants born to obese mothers are also more likely to be of larger-than-average size at birth. This can create several problems including injury to the mother or child during delivery.

Further, children borne to obese mothers also bear the risk preterm birth and childhood conditions such as asthma, obesity, cognitive problems and growth problems.

How to know if I am at risk

One of the simplest means of measuring obesity is using the BMI or body mass index. This number provides a measurement of weight in relation to height. Patients are considered to have a healthy BMI when they are in the range of 18.5 to 24.9. Overweight patients tend to have a BMI of 25 to 29.9, while obese persons have a BMI over 30. As risk increases with increases in BMI, women with high BMI must take efforts to improve their care and reduce their weight.

Cutting down the risks of obesity during pregnancy

Unfortunately, there is no magic wand that automatically helps women reach their idea weight during pregnancy. Whatâ€™s more, while weight is an important indicator, maintaining overall health is a more fundamental requirement. To that extent, women who are pregnant, particularly those with a higher BMI, should:

Eating healthily: In order to provide for the growing infant, it is important that mothers combine a rich combination of a variety of foods that provide the gamut of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals and so on. Hence, it is important that pregnant women consult with experts in order to determine a diet suited for their needs. Engaging in physical activity: While pregnant mothers must be careful of avoiding any dangerous activity, physical exercise is vital for maintaining maternal health. There are special kinds of exercises that can be practiced during pregnancy. Stay away from alcohol and tobacco: Quitting alcohol and tobacco is also vital for pregnant mothers as these substances can have several harmful effects on the mother and child. Seek regular prenatal care: It is important that pregnant women are provided with a range of necessary supplements besides what they receive in their diet. Hence, consistent medical advice is a must. It is particularly important to keep doctors informed of conditions such as gestational diabetes, hypertension and sleep apnoeia. These conditions must be carefully controlled to prevent any complications arising during pregnancy or delivery.

This article was published in association with Rainbow Children's Hospital.

Dr. Madhavi Reddy

DGO, DNB & MRCOG (UK)

Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology

BirthRight By Rainbow Hospitals, Secunderabad