Watch video: The unsolved rape and murder of a Karnataka teen

17-year-old Sowjanya was last seen on October 9, 2012, when she was walking home from the bus stop. She never reached home, her body was found the next day.

It has been more than a decade since the rape and murder of 17-year-old Sowjanya, in the temple town of Dharmasthala in Karnatakaâ€™s Dakshina Kannada district. The man accused of the crime was recently acquitted by a court. Sowjanya's family however did not find the verdict surprising as they have always believed that the real culprits were being protected by the police because they enjoyed the patronage of a Padma awardee, who is also a powerful religious leader considered a living deity by his followers.

Santhosh Rao, the suspect presented by the police, spent six years in the Bantwal jail. TNM's Shivani Kava and Bhuvan, along with a team of journalists from Eedina, went to Ujire and Dharmasthala to piece together a 12-year old murder and the intrigues around it.

We also spoke to Sowjanya and Santosh's family members.

