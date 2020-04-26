Watch: Video captures deserted Vijayawada amid COVID-19 lockdown

Prominent places that feature in the video include Benz Circle, Ramavarappadu junction, Bandar road, Prakasam Barrage and Chanumolu Venkata Rao flyover.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh has been under strict lockdown since last month and has also emerged as a hotbed of COVID-19 cases. With the state government working in full swing to control the spread of coronavirus in the city, a video has been released that shows the city under lockdown.

The video shows the city, which is known for its hustle and bustle throughout the year, with deserted streets and an eerie silence amid the pandemic.

Prominent places that feature in the video include Benz Circle, Old and New Bus stations, Ramavarappadu junction, Bandar road, Inner Ring Road, Krishna River, Prakasam Barrage, Vijayawada Railway Station, Gandhi Hill and Chanumolu Venkata Rao flyover.

It also highlights precautionary measures being taken by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and the work being done by the city police and ASHA workers. It also shows drones spraying disinfectants in containment zones.

The video was shot and produced by a city- based startup called Ritchie Media and the direction was done by Ritchie and Reuven and edited by Shilsha.

"This video is a tribute to all the healthcare professionals and frontline workers and everyone who has been risking their own lives for the sake of the masses. The Andhra Pradesh Government and the VMC are taking coordinated measures to control the spread of the pandemic," the company said in a press release.

Watch the video below

Meanwhile, 81 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Andhra Pradesh in a 24-hour period between 10 am on Saturday and 10 am on Sunday. With this the state's total tally rose to 1,097. Out of 231 people have recovered and were discharged, while 31 have died, leaving the state with 835 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, Krishna district, where Vijayawada is situated, has reported the biggest spike in cases, accounting for 52 of the 81 cases. In total, the district has reported 177 cases out of which a large chunk of them are from Vijayawada.

Kurnool district has reported the most cases at 279, followed by Guntur at 214. The state government said that 68,034 samples had been tested so far.

Read:

40 get COVID-19 in Vijayawada after two truck drivers flout social distancing rules

Andhra launches app to track people buying medicines for cough, cold and fever