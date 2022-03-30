Watch: Union Minister Gadkari goes to Parliament in hydrogen-based electric car

Gadkari talked about the need to spread awareness about green hydrogen, FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicles) technology and its benefits to support hydrogen-based society for India.

news News

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who has been pushing for the use of alternative fuel-powered vehicles, on Wednesday rode to Parliament in his new hydrogen-based electric car. Demonstrating the vehicle powered by 'green hydrogen' outside his residence in New Delhi, Gadkari talked about the need to spread awareness about green hydrogen, FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicles) technology and its benefits to support hydrogen-based society for India.

India will soon become a green hydrogen exporting country, the road transport and highways minister told reporters before leaving for Parliament in the car, which is the first of its kind in India.

"India will soon become Green Hydrogen exporting country. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of clean and cutting-edge mobility in India, our government, through National Hydrogen Mission is committed to focusing on green and clean energy," he said, adding prices of gas and petroleum are rising continuously in the international markets as a result of which the common man suffers.

Green hydrogen is generated from water and a vehicle runs on the same. The government is also working towards producing hydrogen from organic waste, Gadkari said noting that green hydrogen is cheaper than petrol.

Green hydrogen will find application in industries like steel industry, chemical and pharmaceuticals, etc. where coal and gas is used. It will be a big revolution which will generate employment opportunities on a large scale, the minister said.

Besides manufacturing of green hydrogen in India, green hydrogen refuelling stations will also be established in the country, Gadkari said.