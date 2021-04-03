Watch: Trailer of Vijay Anthony-Aathmika starrer ‘Kodiyil Oruvan’ is out

The Ananda Krishnan directorial has Vijay Anthony in the role of a tutor and IAS aspirant who attempts to fight injustice.

Music composer turned actor Vijay Anthony is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kodiyil Oruvan. The makers of the movie released the trailer on Friday. The trailer was unveiled by popular Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan, who appreciated the team for the action-packed trailer and also added that he loved director Ananda Krishnan’s 2016 Kollywood movie Metro.

Happy to release this action packed trailer #KodiyilOruvan - https://t.co/R8RJxDq7aZ



Best wishes to @vijayantony sir @im_aathmika @nivaskprasanna and the entire team for a grand success Really liked Dir @akananda ‘s Metro and wishing him a huge success in this film too pic.twitter.com/WQCZicPQKW — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 2, 2021

The nearly three-minute-long trailer is filled with discussions about politics and action sequences. Vijay Anthony plays the role of a tutor and IAS aspirant who attempts to fight injustice. The trailer also hints at romance between Aathmika and Vijay Anthony. The film looks like a gripping political thriller. The trailer has been well-received by audiences and at the time of writing, was trending at the fourth on YouTube.

Watch the trailer of 'Kodiyil Oruvan' here:

The film stars Vijay Anthony as the male lead, while Meesaya Murukku fame actor Aathmika is playing the female lead. The Ananda Krishnan directorial has music by Nivas K Prasanna. Kodiyil Oruvan is bankrolled by TD Rajha and DR Sanjay Kumar under the banner of Chendur Film International.

Earlier, the teaser of the political action film was released by actor Karthi in January. Sharing the teaser, Karthi wrote, “Very happy to release #KodiyilOruvan teaser. Wish you all success dear @vijayantony and entire team.”

The technical team comprises NS Uthaya Kumar for cinematography, Pappanadu C Uthayakumar for art direction and Mahesh Mathew as the stunt director. Vijay Anthony is also on board as the editor for the film. Kodiyil Oruvan marks Vijay Anthony’s third movie as an editor.

Meanwhile, Vijay Anthony will be seen in a number of upcoming movies such as Thamezharasan, Agni Siragugal, Khaki, and Pichaikaran 2 among others. Aathmika is currently working on the upcoming films Kaatteri and Kannai Nambathey.