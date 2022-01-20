Watch: Trailer of Hridayam hints at an intense romantic drama

The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial, starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani and Darshana, is slated for theatrical release on January 21.

Flix Mollywood

The trailer of Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran’s much-anticipated film Hridayam was released on Wednesday, January 19. The film is set to hit the big screens on January 21. The trailer presents glimpses from two romantic relationships — Pranav and Darshana, whose characters fall in love with each other in college, and Pranav and Kalyani, who develop feelings for each other later. But what happens when Pranav’s character bumps into Darshana one day, forms the rest of the cast.

Helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the director revealed in an earlier interview that the film’s story is based on events from his and his friends’ lives. Hridayam’s co-producer is Noble Babu Thomas, presenting it under his banner Big Bang Entertainments, while Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music for the project. Viswajith Odukkathil has taken care of cinematography and Ranjan Abraham is on board as the editor.

Mollywood star Mohanlal’s son, Pranav Mohanlal, ventured into acting as a child with a role in his father's film Onnaman in 2002. In the same year, he bagged a lead role in Punarjani. He then served as an assistant director in films like Papanasam and Life of Josutty. The first look poster of Hridayam was unveiled by actor Mohanlal on Pranav’s birthday on July 13. “Happy to share with everyone this poster of Pranav from his upcoming film 'Hridayam’. Happy birthday Appu. Wish you and the entire team the very best. God bless,” he wrote.

Fans are eagerly waiting to listen to all 15 tracks from the film. Actor Darshana, who plays one of the lead roles, has also rendered her voice for a song in the film. Sharing the experience on Instagram, she wrote, “Long before acting or theatre happened to me, it was always music. I sang as a child and in college and was part of a cappella groups and choirs on the side while I started working. Long before I realised I wanted to act, I thought of music as my only connection to the arts and secretly garnered this tiny hope of being able to sing professionally someday. I'm certain that the little girl who dreamed that then impossible dream is very happy today.”

