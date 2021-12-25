Watch: Trailer of Fahadh Faasil’s Malayankunju promises a gripping drama

The film marks music composer AR Rahman’s comeback to Malayalam cinema after 29 years.

Flix Mollywood

The trailer from actor Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming film Malayankunju was unveiled on Friday, December 24. The trailer shows Fahadh as Anikkuttan who seems to be locking horns with his family members as well as neighbours. The video does not reveal much about his character or the plot, but the last few sequences show Fahadh trapped in a place that resembles a tunnel and hints at an intense thriller.

Malayankunju is directed by Sajimon Prabhakaran, while the story is scripted by Mahesh Narayanan. The makers have roped in award-winning composer AR Rahman for the project. Interestingly, it marks AR Rahman’s comeback to Malayalam cinema after 29 years. Rahman’s last Malayalam outing was the Sangeeth Sivan directorial, Yoddha, starring Mohanlal, which was released in 1992. Fans have taken to social media to express that they are eager to listen to Rahman’s compositions in Malayankunju.

The cast of the film includes actors Rajisha Vijayan, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki and Deepak Parambol in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by actor Fahadh Faasil, the film has Arjun Ben as the editor.

Speaking about the making of Malayankunju, director Sajimon Prabhakaran had earlier said in an interview that the story is “completely unique,” and that the entire film will be shot in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Faasil, who have teamed up for multiple films earlier including CU Soon and Take Off, recently had Malik premiering on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video. In the political drama, Malik, actor Nimisha Sajayan stars opposite Fahadh. The star cast includes actors Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Sudhi Koppa, Chandhunath, and Jalaja, among others.

Speaking about his collaborations with Fahadh in an earlier interview with TNM, director Mahesh said, “It’s about cinema coming out of friendship. When I was an editor, it was Fahadh who first suggested that we make a film. Even the films we don’t do he knows the story. We have the same sensibilities. For Take Off, I needed someone who has star value and can mount the film. As a friend, he joined the film. CU Soon was not written for Fahadh. I think films born from friendships are more rooted, they have an emotional connection. We have arguments and it’s a very transparent association. The actor comes only after the draft is written. It’s never about writing keeping Fahadh in mind.”

Watch: