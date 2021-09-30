Watch: Trailer of Arya and Raashi Khannaâ€™s Aranmanai 3 is out

Helmed by director Sundar C, the ensemble cast of the film also includes late actor-comedian Vivek.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of actors Arya and Raashi Khannaâ€™s upcoming horror-comedy flick Aranmanai 3 was released on September 30. Directed by Sundar C, the makers recently announced that the film will be hitting the big screens on October 14. The film stars actors Yogi Babu, late comedian Vivek, Manobala, Andrea and Sakshi Agarwal among others in pivotal roles.

The movie is set in a house that is haunted, as the title suggests. The trailer depicts how Raashi, who grew up at the house, was able to sense the presence of a spirit since her childhood. The video presents Arya as the romantic lead of the movie. Although the trailer sets the tone for a serious horror flick, it is likely to have entertaining sequences by late actor Vivek and Yogi Babu.

Bankrolled by actor and producer Khushbu under the banner of Avni Cinemax, the film is the third installment in the popular Tamil horror-comedy franchise. The film was initially slated for theatrical release on May 14. However, it was postponed due to the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic. UK Senthil Kumar is on board as the cinematographer, while the background score and soundtrack of the film is by Sathya.

The first film of the franchise, Aranmanai, starred actors Hansika Motwani, Vinay Rai, Andrea Jeremiah and Raai Laxmi in the lead roles, while Aranmanai 2, the sequel of Aranmanai, starred actors Hansika, Trisha and Siddharth in the lead roles.

Watch the trailer of Aranmanai 3 here:

The film will be releasing in theatres around the same time as director SS Rajamouliâ€™s magnum opus RRR, which is set to release in five languages including Tamil on October 13. Featuring popular actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan, as well as Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in their Telugu debut, the period drama is produced under the banner of DVV Entertainments.

Aranmanai 3 is among the few Tamil films that have been released in theatres in recent times. Multiple big-budget projects premiered on Over-the-top (OTT) platforms since theatres were not operational during the first and second waves of the pandemic. Apart from Aranmanai 3, Shruti Haasan and Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s Laabam as well as Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami starrer Thalaivi were among the big-budget projects that came out in theatres.