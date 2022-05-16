Watch: Trailer and release date of Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie is out

The film is set to release in five languages including Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

The trailer of actor Rakshit Shetty’s long-awaited film 777 Charlie was released on Monday, May 16. The film, which revolves around the relationship between the protagonist and his dog, will be released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. The trailers in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam language versions were launched by noted personalities of respective film industries simultaneously. 777 Charlie is gearing up for theatrical release on June 10 this year.

Sharing the trailer, Rakshit Shetty tweeted on Monday, “Our years of journey is pieced into a short snippet for you. This is a prelude to all that June 10 is going to bring, we hope you receive it with love.” Rakshit Shetty plays the man Charlie runs into, his name is Dharma. The cinematography is by Arvind S Kashyap and editing by Pratheek Shetty.It is touted to be an adventure and comedy film.

Popular actors Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Sangeetha Sringeri are also playing major roles. Kiran Raj has directed the movie and Rakshit has produced the movie under his home banner. Nobin Paul has composed music and background score for the movie.

Actors Venkatesh, Sai Pallavi, Manchu Lakshmi and Rana Daggubati shared the Telugu version of the trailer. Following the success of KGF: Chapter 2, the Kannada film industry and fans are looking forward to the pan-India success of Charlie 777. The movie is being distributed under the reputed banner UFO in Hindi.

Rakshit is known for his experiments in Kannada cinema. The makers revealed in several interactions earlier that the story of a dog is the USP of the movie. The teaser of the movie was also shared by many from the film industry. Bahubali fame actor, producer Rana Daggubati is distributing the movie in Telugu, Karthik Subbaraju in Tamil and Prithviraj Sukumaran in Malayalam languages.

Our years of journey is pieced into a short snippet for you. This is a prelude to all that June 10th is going to bring, we hope you receive it with love ❤️#777CharlieTrailer



Kannada - https://t.co/eCuCdkkeOw pic.twitter.com/VXlMsttTFn — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) May 16, 2022

