Watch: Tiruppur police puts together a hilarious video on social distancing

Their footage captured using a drone camera has created a ripple and is now being shared widely not just for creating awareness but for being hilarious.

The nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in India has been extended to May 3 and it is upon the police officials to make sure people stay at home. In many places, police departments have deployed drones for surveillance. In Tirupur district, however, the footage captured using drone cameras has created a ripple and is now being shared widely not just for creating awareness but for being hilarious.

The video begins with the police officers operating the machine. We see an empty ground, a tree, its shadow… wait! There’s something going on. As the drone lowers, the camera zooms in on a tree, under the shade of which a group of youngsters engrossed in a game of carrom board -a clear violation of the lockdown. And this is where the video gets funny.

The second they realise the presence of the drone, the youngsters scramble about and run in different directions like rolled out dice. Four of them quickly return and while two of them get on the bike parked in the vicinity, the other two pick up the carrom board and the stool and run for their dear life. Tiruppur police have used clever and witty background commentary that makes the video funnier.

The man running with the carrom board on his head realises his lungi has fallen down and quickly squats, taking cover with the carrom board, hoping the drone would fly away. The drone, however, persists, Vadivelu’s dialogue from one of his films perfectly syncing with the situation and after an intense few seconds, the youngster begins running again, gives up on the carrom board and takes speed - "Athdi! Deivame! Pulyal vegathula poikitruken" (Oh dear god! I'm running in the speed of a cyclone!) plays on cue.

The video cuts to a different locality in which people are seen dispersing in different directions and it ends with a message asking people to stay home.