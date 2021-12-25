Watch: Teaser of Vishal’s action film Veeramae Vaagai Soodum is out

Helmed by filmmaker Thu Pa Saravanan, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film also stars actor Dimple Hayathi.

Flix Kollywood

The teaser of actor Vishal’s upcoming movie Veeramae Vaagai Soodum was unveiled on Saturday, December 25. Helmed by filmmaker Thu Pa Saravanan, the Tamil- Telugu bilingual film has been titled Saamanyudu in Telugu. Touted to be an action entertainer, the film stars Devi 2 fame actor Dimple Hayati opposite Vishal.

The action-packed teaser hints that Vishal’s character is a regular guy who has to fight for the rights of the common people. Plenty of fight sequences are shown and viewers are also offered a glimpse of the romance between the characters played by Vishal and Dimple in the film.

The title and first look of the film were unveiled on August 29, marking Vishal’s 44th birthday. Sharing the poster, he had tweeted, “Here We Go, Presenting the First Look & Title of #Vishal31 - #VeerameVaagaiSoodum (sic).” Filmmaker Thu Pa Saravanan rose to fame with his short film Edhu Thevaiyo Adhuve Dharmam, starring Sheela Rajkumar. Veerame Vaagai Soodum marks his debut as a feature filmmaker.

Vishal was last seen in Enemy, which co-stars his friend, the actor Arya. Helmed by Anand Shankar, the film stars actors Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran and Prakash Raj in significant roles. Bankrolled by Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studios, Enemy hit the big screens on November 4, marking the occasion of Deepavali this year.

Prior to Enemy, he was seen in Chakra, which was written and directed by MS Anandan. The movie features Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra along with Vishal in the lead roles. The plot revolves around cybercrime and e-commerce scams. Chakra was released on February 19 this year.

Meanwhile, Vishal has Thupparivaalan 2 in the pipeline, which marks his directorial debut. It is the sequel of hit the 2017 film Thupparivaalan that was helmed by Mysskin. The latter was on board as the director for the sequel too, but he reportedly walked away from the project due to a tussle between him and Vishal. The actor announced that the team will be commencing production for Thupparivaalan 2 in 2022.

Watch: