Watch: Teaser of Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa features a star cast

This project is the second installment of Tamil anthology ‘Putham Pudhu Kaalai’ which premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Flix Kollywood

The teaser of Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa, a five-episode series featuring stories of hope, determination and personal discovery, was unveiled on Thursday, December 30. This is the second installment of the Tamil anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaalai, which premiered on Over-the-Top platform Amazon Prime Video earlier. Displaying the works of five different directors, the anthology is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 14.

The star cast includes actors Joju George, Nadiya Moidu, Lijomol Jose, Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others in the lead roles. The teaser gives us a glimpse into the world of the five segments. The makers revealed in a statement that the anthology will be focusing on a message of hope and love amidst despair after taking into view the detrimental impact the pandemic has had.

The segment helmed by director Balaji Mohan, who is known for films like Maari 2, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum and Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Eppadi, has been titled Mugakavasa Mutham. It features actors Gouri Kishan and TeeJay Arunasalam in the lead. Titled Loners, the second segment starring actors Lijomol Jose and Arjun Das is directed by Halitha Shameem, who is popular for movies like Sillu Karupatti and Aelay. Helmed by KD fame director Madhumita, the segment titled Mouname Paarvayaai stars actors Nadiya Moidu and Joju George in the lead. Richard Anthony and Aishwarya Lekshmi are on board for the Richard Anthony directorial Nizhal Tharum Idham. Director Surya Krishna’s segment has been titled The Mask and features actors Sananth and Dhilip Subbarayan.

Speaking about the project, Aparna Purohit, who helms the India Originals team for Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement, “The overwhelming response that we received to our first anthology encouraged us to continue creating narratives of resilience, hope, love, and above all, showcase how humanity came together to battle the crisis. We are happy to present Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa… featuring independent, cinematic voices from the Tamil industry, and are confident that the series will infuse viewers with hope and faith as we step foot in the new year.”

