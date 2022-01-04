Watch: Teaser of Kunchacko Boban and Arvind Swamy’s bilingual Rendagam is out

The film marks Kunchacko Boban’s Kollywood debut and Arvind Swamy’s comeback to Malayalam cinema after 25 years.

Flix Cinema

The teaser of the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film Rendagam, featuring actors Kunchacko Boban and Arvind Swamy in the lead, was unveiled on Monday, January 3. Helmed by director Fellini TP, the film marks Kunchacko Boban’s Kollywood debut. It also marks Arvind Swamy’s comeback to Malayalam cinema after nearly 25 years. Promising a cat-and-mouse chase between the lead characters, the teaser video hints at an intriguing film. Arvind Swamy is likely to essay the role of a gangster in the film.

Sharing the teaser on Facebook, actor Kunchacko Boban wrote: “Presenting the official Teaser of “RENDAGAM”!! My first Tamil movie. Happy and honored to share screen space with Arvind Swami Sir and expecting wholehearted love from you all. Thank you Arya brother for being family!! Thank you very much dear Karthi brother for the love!!(sic).”

The script for Rendagam was penned by writers S Sanjeev and Sasikumaran. Actor Eesha Rebba has also been roped in for a pivotal role in the film. The Malayalam version has been titled Ottu.

Director Fellini rose to fame with the 2018 film Theevandi, starring Tovino Thomas. The supporting cast for Rendagam includes actors Jackie Shroff, Aadukalam Naren and Deepti Sati, among others. Gautham Sankar is on board as the cinematographer. Bankrolled by Arya’s August Cinemas and Show People, the film has music and background score by AH Kaashif.

Arvind Swamy recently made his directorial debut with the Tamil anthology Navarasa, which released on Netflix. Titled Roudhram, Arvind Swamy’s segment was based on the emotion of anger and starred actors Riythvika, Sree Raam and Azhagam Perumal, among others, in pivotal roles.

He was also seen in Thalaivii, the biopic of actor and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut essayed the role of Jayalalithaa, while Arvind Swami was seen as actor and former TN CM MG Ramachandran. Shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi, the film released on September 10 last year.

Meanwhile, Kunchacko was recently seen in films like Nizhal and Bheemante Vazhi.