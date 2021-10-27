Watch: Teaser of GV Prakash starrer Jail shows an intense drama

Helmed by award-winning director Vasanthabalan, the long-delayed film also stars actors Aparnathi, Radhika Sarathkumar, Pandi, Nadan Ram and Ravi Mariya, among others in pivotal roles.

Flix Kollywood

Kollywood actor Dhanush unveiled the teaser of actor and singer GV Prakash’s upcoming film Jail on Wednesday, October 27. Co-starring actors Aparnathi, Radhika Sarathkumar, Pandi, Nadan Ram and Ravi Mariya, among others, the film is helmed by director Vasanthabalan. Sharing the teaser, Dhanush wrote: “Here is the intense #JailTeaser . Best of luck team. https://youtu.be/E_ RlzBKpAWc. Mentioning that the film is a work of love and labour, GV tweeted, “A Lot of of hardwork went through making this film..here is #JailTeaser from my fav dir @Vasantabalan1 Sir.."

The teaser opens with GV Prakash locked up in a jail, followed by scenes that indicate that the film will be tracking the events that led to his arrest. The teaser presents a glimpse of GV Prakash’s character and the setting he hails from. The last few dialogues in the teaser point out that Jail is likely to discuss slum rehabilitation.

Jail also has music by GV Prakash. The first look poster of the film was reportedly launched three years ago. However, the project was delayed due to unprecedented hurdles. Speaking about the same in a Facebook post, a dejected Vasanthabalan wrote: “It’s becoming arduous and extremely life-exhausting to release a film in today’s age,”

The director and GV Prakash have worked together over a decade ago in the latter’s National Award-winning Tamil film Veyil, which had music by Prakash. Vasanthabalan’s subsequent projects, Angadi Theru and Ara vaan are also critically acclaimed.

Watch the teaser of Jail here:

Dhanush, who unveiled the teaser, has rendered his voice for the song ‘Kaathodu Kaathanen’ from the film, which is also sung by Aditi Rao Hydari. The makers of Jail announced earlier that Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green has acquired the theatrical rights for the project.

Bankrolled by producer Sridharan Mariathasan, the technical team includes Ganesh Chandhrra as the DOP, Raymond Derrick Crasta as the editor and Suresh Kallery as the art director. In the teaser credits, the makers mentioned that the songs in the film have lyrics by lyricists Kabilan, Snekan, Arivu and Karunakaran.