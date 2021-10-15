Watch: Suriya's Jai Bhim teaser shows a fight against injustice

Helmed by filmmaker TJ Gnanavel, ‘Jai Bhim’ co-stars actors Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh and Lijo Mol Jose, among others in pivotal roles.

Flix Kollywood

The teaser of actor Suriya’s upcoming legal drama Jai Bhim was unveiled on Friday, October 15. Co-starring actors Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh and Lijo Mol Jose, among others in pivotal roles, the film is set to release on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on November 2, ahead of the festival of Deepavali on November 4. Sharing the news, Amazon Prime Video wrote: “This Diwali, witness the fight against injustice with @suriya_offlWatch # JaiBhimOnPrime, on Nov 2.

The film is bankrolled by actor-producers Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Suriya will be seen as a lawyer for the first time. Co-produced by Rajsekar Pandian, the film will also stream in Telugu. The TJ Gnanavel directorial is based on the lives of tribal couple Senggeni and Rajakannu. In an unprecedented turn of events, the latter gets arrested and disappears. The rest of the plot tracks how Senggeni seeks the help of Chandru, a lawyer to get to the bottom of the truth.

The teaser features discriminatory comments passed against a Scheduled Tribe (ST) woman and instances of police brutality. Suriya who is seen as a lawyer, takes up her case. “The justice denied to the victims, will cause more harm than the injustice meted out to them,” Suriya states in the video. The teaser hints at a gripping legal drama.

Jai Bhim is reportedly inspired by real-life incidents and is based on legal case fought by retired Madras High Court Judge, Justice K Chandru, in 1993 when he was an advocate. Apart from being well-known in the legal circles for some of his landmark judgements, he is also known for his book Listen to My Case! When Women Approach The Courts of Tamil Nadu, where he recounts the stories of 20 women.

Watch the teaser of Jai Bhim here:

Jai Bhim is part of the four-film deal signed by actor Suriya under the production banner of 2D Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video. The other three films are the Era Saravanan directorial Udanpirappe, starring actors Jyotika, Sasikumar and Samuthirakani, Oh My doG starring Arun Vijay in the lead and Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aan dalum.