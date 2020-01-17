Watch: ‘Super Deluxe’ Raasukutty’s charming birthday wish for co-star Vijay Sethupathi

Ashwanth Ashokkumar won hearts with his portrayal of Raasukutty in the film – here, he mimics his on-screen parent Vijay Sethupathy!

Flix Entertainment

The image of Raasukutty eagerly opening the door to welcome his father in Super Deluxe, with a wide-toothed smile, is etched in the minds of people who watched the film – whether liked the film itself or not. Now, the actor who played Raasukutty, 8-year-old Ashwanth Ashokkumar, is making us all smile once again – this time, with a video wish for his co-star Vijay Sethupathy on his birthday.

Vijay Sethupathy, who played trans woman Shilpa in Super Deluxe, celebrated his birthday on January 16. Ashwanth took to Twitter to wish his on-screen parent – where he decided to mimic the older actor.

Ashwanth wishes Vijay Sethupathy a “Happybudday” in the video, and says he loves Vijay Sethupathi for many reasons, and goes on to list one of them. “One day while we were shooting for Super Deluxe, many fans had surrounded you. That was when you turned to one akka and asked – What akka, how are you? What kuzhambu in your house today?” And for the last part, Ashwanth slips into Vijay Sethupathy’s style of speaking.

“She responded saying it was meen kuzhambu, and asked if you wanted to eat some. How can you even ask that! Please give some, let me eat, you told her, and you then ate to your heart’s content,” Ashwanth continues.

“The next day, when the director got all the cameras ready and asked if you were ready to shoot, you said you wanted to thank that akka who gave you meen kuzhambu first. And then you went to her house and thanked her. I really liked that gesture!” the 8-year-old says.

“Stay this way forever, please don’t change!” the tiny tot signs off.

The young actor debuted on TV in a reality program at the age of four. In Super Deluxe, Ashwanth played Raasukutty, a young boy, waiting to see his father for the very first time. His antics, especially his eagerness to welcome his parent home, was one of the most enjoyable moments in the film. In one scene, with a toothbrush in his mouth, he rushes to the door when he hears a knock only to be disappointed when he finds out that his parent has not arrived yet.

The film portrayed the bonding between Raasukutty and Shilpa as they spend their first day together.