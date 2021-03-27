Watch: Suhasini Maniratnam to Namitha, Covai South sees star campaigners

Union Minister Smriti Irani also campaigned for BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan in Coimbatore South.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

With days to go before the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Coimbatore South is witnessing a star-studded campaign. Actors and actors turned politicians have been flying into the constituency to campaign for their respective party candidates.

On Saturday, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and former television actor and producer Smriti Irani arrived in Covai to rally for BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan. Smriti rode a two-wheeler as part of the campaign rally in a crowded street in the constituency.

BJP supporters welcomed Smriti by smearing vermillion on her forehead and draping a shawl around her. She even took an auto ride with Vanathi Srinivasan on Saturday, before addressing a meeting of BJP workers in the constituency.

Actor Suhasini Maniratnam flew into Coimbatore for a day-long campaign for Kamal Haasan on Saturday. Kamal, who is the founder and chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), has chosen Coimbatore South to contest from. On her official Instagram handle, Suhasini has posted a picture of her schedule for Saturday, which involved campaigning from 8 am onwards. Pictures from the campaign show Suhasini holding up a torch, which is the electoral logo of MNM. The actor visited several places in Coimbatore South and was received by big crowds.

On Friday, actor Namitha, who is BJP Tamil Nadu’s state executive member, campaigned for Vanathi Srinivasan in Covai South. The duo was part of a cavalcade which involved dancers and huge crowds. Namitha, Vanathi and several women members of the party moved around in a mini truck as part of the campaign.

Both of them joined a group of dancers and even grooved to ‘Vaathi Coming’, a hit song from the Vijay-Maalavika Mohanan starrer Master.

BJP’s Namitha and candidate @VanathiBJP dance during a campaign rally in Coimbatore South. pic.twitter.com/XITEJxazLY — Sreedevi Jayarajan (@Sreedevi_Jay) March 27, 2021

Taking the mic from Vanathi, Namitha said “Machans (brothers), vote for Thamarai (lotus) - BJP’s symbol. When the lotus blooms, Tamil Nadu will flourish. Who should you vote for,” she asked, to which the crowd shouted “Lotus!”