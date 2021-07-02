Watch: Stephen Lang is terrifying as the ‘blind man’ in ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ trailer

The film is expected to release in August.

Flix Cinema

The trailer of Don’t Breathe 2 was released by Sony Pictures on June 30. The film stars actors Stephen Lang, Brendon Sexton III and Madelyn Grace in pivotal roles and is the sequel to the 2016 horror-thriller Don’t Breathe. The film is helmed by Rodo Sayagues, who co-wrote the prequel. Don’t Breathe 2 marks Rodo’s directorial debut, while Alvarez, who directed Don’t Breathe, is on board as the co-writer and producer for the sequel. The movie will come out in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in August this year.

Don’t Breathe chronicled how Norman Nordstrom or ‘the blind man’ (played by Stephen Lang) responds to a lethal home invasion while harbouring a dark secret himself. He hunts the thieves who broke into his home in Don’t Breathe, but his secret is still discovered by them. In the sequel, he is seen living his life in solitude, playing guardian to a young girl (Madelyn Grace). However, as expected, he is once again forced to fight invaders. The trailer hints that the plot is likely to explore how Norman confronts his past and sins, as he fights a gruesome invasion.

The synopsis of Don’t Breathe 2 reads: “He has been hiding out for several years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a devastating house fire. Their quiet life together is shattered when a group of criminals kidnap the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave the hiding to save her.”

Thirteen Reasons Why fame actor Dylan Minnette, who appeared as a Detroit thief in Don’t Breathe, is not on board for the sequel. The principal photography for the movie reportedly kickstarted in August last year, in Belgrade, Serbia. The crew wrapped up shooting in October last year. Ahead of the shoot, Stephen Lang quarantined himself for 10 days after arriving in Serbia. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he explained how the isolation period helped him to prepare for the role. “My role, regardless of the COVID crisis or anything else, it’s an extremely isolating role. I spend a lot of time just with me, anyway. And I suppose in some perverse fashion, it actually played into the playing of the role,” he stated.

In the same interview, he also shared his experience from the sets. “I never walked away from a scene on this feeling like we’d left something on the table there. We really strived to get everything we could out of it. It has a tremendous kinship with the first film, but in many ways — in every way — it’s very much its own thing.”

Watch the trailer of 'Don't Breathe 2' here: