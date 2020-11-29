Watch: ‘Some asked if Hyderabad can be renamed. Why not?' says Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hinted at renaming Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar’ at a public meeting in the city ahead of the municipal polls on December 1.

news GHMC Elections 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the people of Hyderabad at a public meeting in Lal Darwaza ahead of the Hyderabad municipal polls on Saturday. At the gathering, CM Yogi said that the people were asking him if Hyderabad could be renamed as ‘Bhagyanagar’. "A few people asked me whether we could rename Hyderabad as Baghyanagar. I said, why not! If Faizabad and Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh can become Ayodhya and Prayagraj respectively, Hyderabad can again become 'Bhagyanagar’. This election is to make the 'Bhagya' (fortune) of Bhagyanagar," said Adityanath.

He also slammed TRS and AIMIM over alleged misgovernance and corruption. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the electorate should give a message through the Hyderabad civic polls on December 1, that they would not give the liberty to loot.

"If the fund of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi can reach the accounts of 12 crore farmers, then why has the KCR not directly sent the money into the accounts of those affected by the flood? Why was the liberty to loot given to TRS activists? These things tell that the government's intention was not clear," said Yogi.

Remarking that the entire world appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his COVID-19 management, he said that Rs 20 lakh crore economic package and other measures were announced for people's welfare.

Yogi also criticised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not visiting the Bharat Biotech despite staying in Hyderabad. "Even on Saturday, when all other leaders were sleeping in the morning, PM Modi visited Hyderabad and other cities to review the progress of COVID-19 vaccine development. Has Chief Minister Rao gone to the lab (Bharat Biotech) despite living in Hyderabad?" Adityanath asked.

He further added if the 'TRS and AIMIM alliance' occupies the civic body, they will have the liberty to loot and people would be deprived of basic facilities, he alleged.

He also appealed to the voters to make all BJP candidates victorious in all wards for “change”.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Watch Yogi Adityanath commenting on Hyderabad renaming