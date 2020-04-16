Watch: RTC bus in Telangana turned into grocery shop in COVID-19 hotspot

The bus is selling essentials for people in Khammam district's Pedda Tanda, which has been declared as COVID-19 containment cluster.

news Coronavirus

Authorities in Telangana have turned a state-owned bus into a kirana shop for the people in Pedda Danda, a COVID-19 hotspot in Khammam district.

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, who hails from the same district, asked the officials to use the bus to sell groceries to people after they complained about the lack of supply of essentials.

Pedda Tanda, a hamlet in Khammam rural mandal, was declared a COVID-19 hotspot after a resident was tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He was shifted to the state-run Gandhi Hospital where he is currently under treatment.

Ajay Kumar visited the hamlet and interacted with residents. He sought their cooperation and said that the government was taking all steps to contain the spread of the dreaded disease.

The minister said the government was paying Rs 1,500 and providing 12 kg rice to all the families living below the poverty line.

Watch the video below.

#Telangana- A #TSRTC bus has been converted into a mini grocery store in Khammam district. This will be taken to #hotspot areas. #COVID19 #coronavirus . Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar taking note of situation on ground. pic.twitter.com/huRPrOutDm â€” Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) April 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced that the Telangana Cabinet would meet on April 19 to discuss COVID-19 containment measures and whether to continue lockdown in the state strictly, as it is being implemented now, till May 3, or to give some concessions in line with the Centre's guidelines.

The meeting, to be presided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, will be held on the afternoon of April 19 at Pragati Bhavan, the CM's official residence-cum-camp office in Hyderabad.

Telangana reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 650. This came as a relief to the state, as it reported 52 cases and one death on Tuesday, 61 cases and one death on Monday and 28 new cases and two deaths on Sunday.

As of Wednesday evening, the total COVID-19 tally of Telangana was 650, of which 18 people have died while 118 have recovered.

With IANS inputs

