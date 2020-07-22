Director Ram Gopal Varma has once again come up with a controversial film. Titled Power Star, the trailer of the film was released on Wednesday morning. 'Power Star' is the title used by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, who heads the Janasena party. However, he is not associated with the film.



The director had planned to release the trailer as a paid experience through his RGV World Theatre app and website. He had also made an announcement that it would

be the 'world's first paid trailer' releasing online and had fixed an amount of Rs.25 for the viewers to watch it.

However, he later tweeted that the trailer has been leaked and that they suspected someone from their staff. RGV added that they would refund the money paid by viewers since the trailer had been leaked and everyone could now watch it for free.



Since the trailer is already leaked out , we have no choice but to release the hires version officially on YouTube which will be done in around an hour ..I repeat that all people who paid for the trailer will be returned their money ASAP pic.twitter.com/bjDiCSDJWq July 22, 2020

After this, the trailer was released on YouTube for the public. Within an hour of its release, the trailer managed to get 2 lakh views.The trailer depicts the story of an actor turned politician called 'Power Starâ€™, and RGV has claimed that it is not regarding any real life person. The trailer offers a sneak peek into the life of the actor, after he loses in the state general elections. Despite the disclaimer, Pawan Kalyan's fans are upset about the film. The lead actor goes by the name of 'Prawan Kalyan' and is also modelled closely on Pawan Kalyan in the film. Fans on social media have hit back by announcing a film called Parannageevi which is about a 'Reckless Genetic Virus' (RGV).The movie poster of Power Star shows a glass with the tagline â€˜the story after the election resultâ€™.Ram Gopal Varma is known for his controversial scripts, depicting the life of popular film stars, political personalities and people whose lives are in the news cycle.Though there are restrictions on film shootings amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, RGV has released a few movies through the pay per view model on his app and website.

