Watch: Pawan Kalyan shoots for 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' remake

Trivikram Srinivas has been roped in to write the dialogues and screenplay for the remake, which also stars Rana Daggubati.

Flix Tollywood

The shooting of the yet untitled Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, featuring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, who are sharing the screen for the first time, began on Tuesday in Hyderabad. On the occasion of shoot commencement, the makers shared a special behind the scenes video.

It was recently announced that Trivikram, known to be a â€˜wordsmithâ€™, has been roped in to write the dialogues and screenplay for the project, which is being directed by Saagar K Chandra. The makers made the announcement via a poster, welcoming Trivikram on board.

Watch the behind the scenes video of the film's shoot:

Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of its titular characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip. While Biju Menon played the character of Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with an unblemished record, Prithviraj Sukumaran was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has two more projects coming up. He is awaiting the release of Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Pink, very soon. Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The project also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in crucial roles. The Tamil version of Pink, Nerkonda Paarvai, which released last year, starred Ajith in the role of a lawyer, which was played by Amitabh Bacchan in the Hindi original.

Last seen on screen in Agnyaathavaasi, Pawan Kalyan took a break from acting for two years to concentrate on his political career, as the chief of the Jana Sena Party, which is in an alliance with the BJP.

Rana on the other hand, has two films ready for release. He has Aranya (Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi and Kaadan in Tamil) and Virata Parvam gearing up to hit the theatres soon. While he plays a mahout in Aranya, he will be seen playing a naaxalite in Virata Parvam, which also stars Sai Pallavi and Priyamani.

Virata Parvam is directed by Venu Udugula, who previously directed the film Needi Naadi Oke Katha. The film is bankrolled by Ranaâ€™s father Suresh Babu Daggubati, in association with Sudhakar Cherukuri.

(Content provided by Digital Native)