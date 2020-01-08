Watch: Mysskin's 'Psycho' trailer looks scary and intriguing

Kollywood

The film releases on 24 January.

The trailer of director Mysskin's highly awaited film Psycho was released on Wednesday. Starring Udayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles, the trailer promises a suspenseful thriller. Beethoven's Fur Elise composition plays as the background music for the trailer, and adds to the feeling of dread that builds up as the startling visuals unfold. Ilaiyaraaja is the music director of the film.

Udayanidhi plays a blind man in the film. Aditi appears to have a substantial role, and from the video, it looks like she's being held captive. Director Ram of Peranbu fame is also part of the cast. Produced by Arun Mozhi Manickam, the film is expected to release on 24 January.

Mysskin is among the most interesting directors in the Tamil film industry today. He does not hold back on graphic images and is known for taking risks and breaking away from formulaic films. His last directorial was Thupparivalan with Vishal in the lead. The Sherlock Holmes inspired detective film has a sequel in the making. Mysskin, who is also a good actor, played an important role in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe, along with Ramya Krishnan.

Udayanidhi's last film was Kanne Kalaimane. The actor is still looking for a big hit that will establish him in the industry. Nithya Menen, who recently acted in the Bollywood film Mission Mangal, is working on The Iron Lady, where she plays late TN Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Nithya's interpretation of the role is eagerly awaited as she's known to give her best to any role that she picks. Her co-star, Aditi Rao Hydari, made her Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai and has since signed quite a few projects in the south.

Watch: