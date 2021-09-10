Watch: Motion poster of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe promises high-octane action

The first look-poster of ‘Annaatthe’, directed by Siva, was unveiled earlier on September 10.

Flix Kollywood

The Motion poster of superstar Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated movie Annaatthe was released on Friday, September 10. The motion poster opens with a panorama shot of a bridge. As the camera pans to give us a closer look, we hear Rajinikanth’s dialogues in the backdrop. We then see Rajinikanth riding a bike, holding an aruval (used as a tool and weapon) in one hand. Wearing earphones and helmet, the actor sports a fierce look in a hazelnut-brown kurta. His look suggests that he might appear as an everyday hero in the film.

The background score and dialogues hint at an intense actioner. “To storm the screens this Deepavali,” the motion poster reads. Although the film is billed as a rural drama, the motion poster indicates that it is likely to be filled with high-octane action sequences. Sharing the motion poster, D Imman, who is on board as the music composer for the project wrote: “Here we go!! The Magnificent #AnnaattheMotionPoster Elated to present you! @rajinikanth @directorsiva @sunpictures #DImmanMusical Praise God!”

The first-look poster from the Annaatthe was unveiled by the makers on Friday at 11.00 am. Imman, who had also shared the first-look poster, wrote that he is happy about teaming up with superstar Rajinikanth for the first time. He also extended his gratitude to director Siva and Sun Pictures, the production banner bankrolling the film. “Happy to share the Magnificent First Look of #Annaatthe My first Musical association with Our Superstar @rajinikanthAvargal! Thanks a ton @directorsiva and @sunpictures,” Imman wrote.

Annaatthe is directed by Siva, who rose to fame with his 2011 Tamil film Siruthai, starring Karthi and Tamannaah. Annaatthe is bankrolled by Kalanidhi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Siruthai features a host of actors including Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, among others. Ruben is on board as the editor for the project, while Vetri has been roped in as the cinematographer.

