Watch: Meghana Raj shares sneak peek from her TV interview

Meghana spoke about the death of her husband, late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, and her ten-month-old son Raayan in her television interview.

Actor Meghana Raj took to Instagram on Friday, September 10, to share a short glimpse from one of her interviews. It is reportedly the teaser from the first interview Meghna gave after the death of her husband, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. In the teaser, we see Meghna speaking about her ten-month-old son Raayan Raj Sarja. An emotional Meghna also opened up about the death of her husband.

When Meghna Sarja was asked about her relationship with Chiranjeevi's family, and how she is coping with his death, she replied that she was earlier related to the Sarja family by marriage, and that since her son's birth, she's related to them by blood. An emotional Meghna says, "I wish he [Chiranjeevi] could have seen our baby, I am glad our son is called Rayan Raj Sarja." The teaser video posted by News First also featured images of Meghna and the late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja from their wedding. Sharing the video, Meghna wished fans on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi and wrote: “Yellarigu Ganesha habbada shu bhashayagalu! #news1st”

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June7 last year, at the age of 39 due to a cardiac arrest. Meghana was pregnant at the time of his untimely demise. A few days ago, Meghana revealed the name of her son in a special video. He is fondly known as Jr Chiru, Chintu and Simba by the actor as well as fans.

The name Raayan reportedly translates to ‘little prince’ in Sanskrit, while in Arabic it means ‘gates of paradise/ heaven’. The video was also shared by Jr Chiru’s uncle, actor Dhruva Sarja. Actor Meghana, who often shares updates with fans on social media, also revealed that she is back on the sets. According to reports, she was working on ad shoots and is likely to sign movies in the upcoming months.