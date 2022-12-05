Watch: Massive cargo airplane Airbus Beluga lands at Hyderabad airport

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad made special arrangements for the landing, parking and take-off of the Airbus Beluga, one of the world's largest cargo airplanes.

news Hyderabad News

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad saw a unique visitor on December 4, Sunday. Airbus Beluga, one of the world's largest cargo airplanes, landed at the airport Sunday night, airport operator GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited said on Monday. The whale-shaped Airbus Beluga reached Hyderabad airport on December 4 and was there till December 5 evening. The airport authorities made special arrangements for its landing, parking and take-off. The Airbus Beluga is known for its ability to transport oversized air cargo.

It is pertinent to mention that the world's biggest cargo aircraft Antonov An-225 made its first landing in India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in May 2016. The Hyderabad Airport was chosen based on the infrastructure strength and technical parameters, the airport operator said.

Read: GHMCâ€™s public fridges initiative nearly dead: Only 7 out of 35 functional

Also read: GHMC builds pet crematorium in Hyderabad, KTR to inaugurate it on Dec 6