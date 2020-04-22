Watch: Lockdown violators in Vijayawada made to write apology 500 times as punishment

The police hope that this will deter those who step out of their homes unnecessarily during the lockdown.

The traffic police in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh took a unique approach to reprimand those who violated the COVID-19 lockdown in the city. With people still found outdoors despite repeated warnings by the police, authorities have now begun making them write impositions.

On Tuesday, those who were found violating the lockdown in the limits of the One Town Traffic Police were given a paper and a pen and asked to write 'I am sorry' 500 times on a piece of paper, before they were allowed to return home.

The police hope that this will deter those who step out of their homes unnecessarily during the lockdown. The city at present, has six red zones, according to reports.

Authorities are already concerned as earlier this week, it was announced that they were not able to trace the source of around 30 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus.

"There are cases coming up now where the patient says they didnâ€™t go out much, they only went out to buy vegetables etc. In one case, a man had only visited medical shops and hospitals to supply saline bottles. We need to find out how they contracted the disease," Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao told reporters earlier this week.

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday even as hotspots in the state continued to register new positive cases. The state's death toll increased to 22, while its tally of infected shot up to 757 with the addition of 35 people testing positive on Tuesday.

The state now has a total of 639 active COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Official sources said about 40 of these patients are in ICU and some of them in critical condition.

PTI inputs

