Watch: Late singer KK accorded with gun salute at Kolkata's Rabindra Sadan

The 53-year-old singer’s body was taken to Rabindra Sadan after a post-mortem, and will later be taken to Mumbai by his family.

The mortal remains of popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, were shifted to the Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata on Wednesday, June 1, after the singer’s sudden demise late on Tuesday. The West Bengal government paid its last respects to KK with a gun salute. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who supervised the proceedings, paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for some time.

CM Banerjee was seen consoling KK's wife and other family members who were present at the venue. The 53-year-old singer's body was brought to Rabindra Sadan after a post-mortem examination was conducted at state-run SSKM Hospital earlier in the day, an official said. His mortal remains will be taken to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and handed over to his family, who will fly to Mumbai with the body, he added.

KK had performed a show at the Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour on Tuesday, May 31. However, later, he began “feeling heavy” after reaching his hotel, and reportedly collapsed there. Though he was taken to a nearby hospital by 10 pm, the doctors there declared him dead, suspectedly of a cardiac arrest. As per eyewitnesses and the show organisers, the deceased singer was showing symptoms of uneasiness during his performance. "He was constantly requesting to switch off the spotlights and at intervals, he was going backstage to take some rest. However, not even once did he express a desire to quit the show in between," said one of the organisers.

Following his demise, a case of unnatural death was lodged with the New Market police, where the five-star hotel in which KK was staying is located. An initial probe has revealed that the 53-year-old singer, who was on a two-day tour to Kolkata to perform at two college programmes, was "almost mobbed" by fan followers at the hotel where he had returned after performing at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in the southern part of the city, he said.

"The singer had allowed a couple of fan followers to take snaps with him, but then he refused to carry on with the selfie session. He left the lobby and then went upstairs where he had reportedly stumbled and fallen on the floor. People who were with him informed the hotel authorities," the officer said.

The vocalist, who is known for his versatility, has sung in different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali.

