Watch: Lakhs sing in unison across Karnataka to express love for Kannada

Across the state, over 10 lakh people contributed to the musical programme organised by the Karnataka government to sing songs in Kannada.

To mark 'Kannada Rajyotsava' in a unique manner, lakhs of Kannadigas gathered to join the musical programme organised by the Karnataka government to sing three songs in Kannada. Across the state, over 10 lakh people contributed to the campaign in Bengaluru as well as districts across the state. Three popular Kannada songs penned by famous poets Raastrakavi Kuvempu, Nisar Ahmad and lyricist Hamsalekha were sung at 11 am by many people who gathred across various locations in the state. The programme was held at various locations like the Vidhana Soudha and the High Court in Bengaluru, at all government offices, schools and colleges including engineering and medical colleges across the state, as well as at heritage locations like Mysore Palace and the Hampi world heritage site.

The people also took part with enthusiasm at all bus stops, auto stands and industrial areas. The government had appointed a nodal officer for every district to oversee the celebrations. The programme was also organised at all airports in Karnataka. Music troupes performed songs in all metro trains at the same time. Chief Minister Basavarj Bommai held the Kannada flag while he sang Kannada songs along with colleagues and participants.

In the run-up to Kannada Rajyotsava, the Kannada and Culture Ministry, Government of Karnataka, has been organising the 'Kannadakkagi Naavu' campaign aimed at preserving and promoting Kannada across the state from October 24 to November 1. On Thursday, people gathered to sing the popular songs 'Huttidare Kannada Nadalli', 'Jogada Siri Belakinalli' and 'Baarisu Kannada Dindimava'.

The department of Kannada and Culture has organized the musical feat in coordination with all 31 district administrations, overseas Kannada associations and private organizations. The programme was organised ahead of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations to mark the unification of all Kannada speaking regions.

Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, and over 1,200 IT, BPO employees, auto drivers and students sang the Nadageethe as part of the 'Kannadakkaagi Naavu' campaign at Shalini Ground, Jayanagar.

Mass singing of 'Huttidare Kannada Nadal Huttabeku' on the occasion of a Geeta Gaayana programme organised in Shivamogga today in the run up to #KannadaRajyotsava

Also see the thread for other Kannada songs. @XpressBengaluru pic.twitter.com/OOuXIixegJ — Marx Tejaswi (@_marxtejaswi) October 28, 2021

He added: "The Karnataka Government, under Chief Minister Bommai and Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar, is taking all steps to rejuvenate Kannadigas and reignite the spirit of our rich culture and heritage. I thank the Minister for gracing the occasion and motivating all of us."