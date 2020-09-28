Watch: KXIP’s Nicholas Pooran’s gravity-defying save sees wide praise

Jonty Rhodes, who is also KXIP’s fielding coach, gave a standing ovation and a bow to Pooran as he witnessed the catch.

news IPL 2020

Sunday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was a thrilling entertainer as several young players showed their mettle for their own sides. Apart from stellar batting efforts from Rahul Tewatia (RR), Sanju Samson (RR) and Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), what stood out was a gravity-defying catch by Nicholas Pooran that had social media users and cricketing legends widely praised.

Chasing a mammoth target of 224 runs set by KXIP, it was RR’s eighth over batting against the opposing team and Sanju Samson was at the crease. He indulged in his blitzkrieg batting as his team sought to achieve the significant run score. As Murugan Ashwin bowled a short delivery to Samson, he sent the ball flying right towards the boundary line. With all eyes set on the ball, which would have been an imminent six, Nicholas Pooran dived with all his might beyond the boundary ropes, caught the ball. He promptly threw it inside the boundary line before falling down.

Former South African cricketer, who is also the KXIP fielding coach, can be seen giving Pooran a standing ovation after the tremendous save.

The wild, unreal catch evoked a range of reactions from cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Ian Bishop, and Virender Sehwag, as well as fans of the sport. Tendulkar tweeted, “This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!!”

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! #IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Gravity naamak cheez hi bhula di. Aisa kaise.

Defied Gravity, Pooran. What a save. pic.twitter.com/1HReADpmVh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 27, 2020

When the #godofcricket @sachin_rt says it is, then there really is NO question about it being THE best save, EVER. Fantastic work by @nicholas_47 who inspired the rest of the @lionsdenkxip fielders to put on 1 of the best defensive fielding displays I have ever seen #proudcoach https://t.co/tBZoyJ97HJ — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) September 28, 2020

Pooran has just produced one of the greatest fielding saves I have ever seen. That was almost two yards over the rope and to pull it back....Wow! Where is this standard of fielding going to take us next.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

Just witnessed the greatest piece of fielding in cricketing history.. Pooran you beauty !!! Take a Bow!!! @nicholas_47 pic.twitter.com/Vg28HN2xU1 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 27, 2020

That save from Pooran was unreal!



Just goes on to show the high standards this format has reached.

Brilliant!#RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/aOKEkPcT8T September 27, 2020

RR successfully chased the highest ever target in IPL history on Monday as they scored 226 runs with three balls to spare. Sanju Samson (85 off 42 balls), Steve Smith (50 off 27 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (53 off 31 balls) starred in RR’s innings. Tewatia’s five sixers off Sheldon Cottrell, which ultimately made RR’s chase easier, also caught the eyes of many on social media.

Kings XI Punjab amassed 223 runs in 20 overs after Mayank Agarwal (106) and KL Rahul (69) starred with the bat. Pooran also slammed 25 runs off eight balls towards the end of KXIP innings. RR will clash against KKR on Wednesday, while KXIP will meet Mumbai Indians on Thursday.