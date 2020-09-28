Jonty Rhodes, who is also KXIP’s fielding coach, gave a standing ovation and a bow to Pooran as he witnessed the catch.

Sachin Jonty Rhodes salute Nicholas Poorans incredible save against RR
news IPL 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 - 10:44
TNM Staff

Sunday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was a thrilling entertainer as several young players showed their mettle for their own sides. Apart from stellar batting efforts from Rahul Tewatia (RR), Sanju Samson (RR) and Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), what stood out was a gravity-defying catch by Nicholas Pooran that had social media users and cricketing legends widely praised.

Chasing a mammoth target of 224 runs set by KXIP, it was RR’s eighth over batting against the opposing team and Sanju Samson was at the crease. He indulged in his blitzkrieg batting as his team sought to achieve the significant run score. As Murugan Ashwin bowled a short delivery to Samson, he sent the ball flying right towards the boundary line. With all eyes set on the ball, which would have been an imminent six, Nicholas Pooran dived with all his might beyond the boundary ropes, caught the ball. He promptly threw it inside the boundary line before falling down.

Former South African cricketer, who is also the KXIP fielding coach, can be seen giving Pooran a standing ovation after the tremendous save.

The wild, unreal catch evoked a range of reactions from cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Ian Bishop, and Virender Sehwag, as well as fans of the sport. Tendulkar tweeted, “This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!!”

RR successfully chased the highest ever target in IPL history on Monday as they scored 226 runs with three balls to spare. Sanju Samson (85 off 42 balls), Steve Smith (50 off 27 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (53 off 31 balls) starred in RR’s innings. Tewatia’s five sixers off Sheldon Cottrell, which ultimately made RR’s chase easier, also caught the eyes of many on social media.

Kings XI Punjab amassed 223 runs in 20 overs after Mayank Agarwal (106) and KL Rahul (69) starred with the bat. Pooran also slammed 25 runs off eight balls towards the end of KXIP innings. RR will clash against KKR on Wednesday, while KXIP will meet Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

Show us some love! Support our journalism by becoming a TNM Member - Click here.