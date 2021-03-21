Watch: Kunchacho Bobanâ€™s â€˜Nayattuâ€™ trailer shows a chilling police thriller

Along with Kunchacko Boban, Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George play lead characters in the film directed by Martin Prakkat.

Flix Mollywood

The chilling trailer of a police thriller, Nayattu, with Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, was released, on Saturday, by superstar Mammootty. The film, directed by Martin Prakkat, has police officers on the hunt, presumably of a criminal or more, accompanied by a suspenseful background score.

Kunchacko Boban plays a police driver, and Joju George, a tough police official. Nimisha is mostly in plain clothes but she too is part of the team who on the trail. Joju's character speaks of â€˜quotationsâ€™ (slang for assigning goons to beat someone up) the police end up doing. He talks of a 'punishment' a young man would get for going after a woman who is an MLA's relative. While there is no information about the exact plot of the movie, from the scenes in the trailer there seems to be a slight resemblance to the real-life story of Sreejeev, who died in police custody in May 2014. Sreejith, his brother, has been outside the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on a years-long protest for justice for his brother. He believes Sreejeev, who was in a relationship with a policeman's relative, was framed in a theft case just before her wedding and killed in custody.

Read: Even as Udayakumar killers get death, Sreejith still fights outside Kerala Secretariat

The movie however moves on to darker territories, at least, as indicated by the trailer. The three main characters are moving about in vehicles, passing through strange places, and looking emotionally shaken.

The film is written by Shahi Kabir and produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan. It is edited by Mahesh Narayanan and Rajesh Rajendran. Shyju Khalid is the director of photography. The music is by Vishnu Vijay.

A recent police thriller that received some good reviews was Operation Java with Balu Varghese and Lukman Lukku in the lead.

Read: â€˜Premamâ€™ leak to morphing: Tharun Moorthyâ€™s â€˜Operation Javaâ€™ is on cyber crimes

Both Kunchacko Boban and Joju George have played police characters before. Kunchacko played a similar character in Allu Ramendran while Joju played a lousy cop in Action Hero Biju. Nimisha and Joju played the lead in the 2019 film Chola, both winning awards for their performances.

Watch: 'Nayattu' trailer