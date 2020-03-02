Watch: KTR fines party leader Rs 1 lakh on stage for putting up flexes in Telangana

KTR's move came during a meeting held in the town on Sunday in connection with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party's 'Pattana Pragathi' programme.

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao won several hearts after he fined the municipal chairperson of Yellandu publicly on stage, for setting up flexes in the town over his visit.

"This plastic is like a ghost that will haunt us and we have to fight it. I even told (Yellandu municipal chairperson) Dammalapati Venkateswara Rao just now that though I insisted against it, they (TRS workers) have put up flexes. I told him that I will fine him. Should I not fine them? These flexes are of no use," KTR told the crowd.

"Is there any use for flexes except that politicians can see their own face? No one is a leader just for putting up flexes. They are leaders if they win a place in people's hearts," he added.

As the crowd cheered, KTR said, "I am fining your municipal chairman Rs 1 lakh on behalf of the Municipal Administration Department. Though he has put up a cloth flex, I don't even want to accept that."

He asked the Khammam Collector to ensure that the challan was issued and that the fine was paid.

Watch the video below.

According to reports, KTR also asked Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) corporator and TRS town president Kamartapu Murali to pay Rs 1 lakh fine for erecting flexes without permission, and asked Mayor Papalal to ensure that he paid up.

Last month, Telangana Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav was issued a challan of Rs 5,000 by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) after he erected a huge hoarding on Necklace Road in the city, to mark Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's birthday. The challan was issued by the Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) of the civic body's Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing.

