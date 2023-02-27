Watch: Korean embassy staff dance to Naatu Naatu from RRR, PM Modi reacts

In the video, Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok and several embassy staff members were seen performing a choreographed dance sequence to the song Naatu Naatu.

The Korean Embassy in India took RRR fans by surprise by dancing to the famous song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the movie, which is now an official Oscar nominee in the best original song category. Through its Twitter account, the embassy released a 53-second video clip of a dance cover of Naatu Naatu on Saturday, February 25. In the video, Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok and several embassy staff members were seen performing a choreographed dance sequence to the song Naatu Naatu. While some of the staff members were seen wearing costumes similar to those worn by the lead actors in Naatu Naatu, a few others were seen wearing casual or traditional Indian and Korean clothing.

Sharing the video, the Korean Embassy in India tweeted, “Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy’s Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!”

-



Do you know Naatu?



We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC — Korean Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023

The dance cover was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wrote, “Lively and adorable team effort.” To this tweet, the Korean embassy replied and said, “Thank you very much Prime Minister Modi. So honored that you enjoyed our Naatu Naatu! Ambassador Chang Jae-bok.”

Thank you very much Prime Minister Modi. So honored that you enjoyed our Naatu Naatu!



Ambassador Chang Jae-bok@ChangJaebok1 https://t.co/lZCjGvSLUg — Korean Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 26, 2023

A few social media users have also appreciated the Korean embassy for the dance cover, and hailed it as a symbol of bilateral relations. “An excellent initiative. A fitting tribute to bilateral relations. How well can a song & a dance sequence unite,” commented one Twitter user.

Naatu Naatu is one of the most popular songs from 2022, whose iconic dance sequence has been recreated widely since before the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The song has already won several international accolades, including the Golden Globe Award in the best original song motion picture category, and the Critics Choice Award for best song. RRR is a Telugu film set in the pre-indepence era. The movie tells a fictional tale revolving around two real-life revolutionary leaders who fought for tribal rights – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem – portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively.